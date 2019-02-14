Politics

WATCH | Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa responds to Sona debate

14 February 2019 - 18:34 By timeslive

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to MPs in parliament on Thursday after concerns were raised in a two-day debate on his state of the nation address last week.

Ramaphosa spoke about the unbundling of Eskom as well as setting up a special investigating unit in the NPA.

It wasn't all serious though. To celebrate Valentine's Day, the president also handed out roses to all the women in parliament.

The video above has some highlights from his response.

WATCH | 'I've never been a spy': Ramaphosa responds to sellout accusation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied claims made during the Sona debate that he was a spy in the early 1970s.
Politics
3 hours ago

No single solution - Ramaphosa sticks to his guns on 'difficult to lead' Eskom

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stuck to his guns on the unbundling of Eskom, saying "a unitary Eskom has proven to be difficult to lead".
Politics
1 hour ago

Ramaphosa 'conceded to selling out anti-apartheid activists' - Lekota

COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota on Thursday suggested that while President Cyril Ramaphosa had vehemently denied having sold out comrades to the apartheid ...
Politics
1 hour ago

