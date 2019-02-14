Politics

WATCH LIVE | New witness testifies at state capture inquiry

14 February 2019 - 10:28 By TimesLIVE

Former MP Dennis Bloem is among the various witnesses testifying at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.

Earlier this week, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor came under intense scrutiny as she was cross-examined over her initial testimony to the inquiry.  

She previously told the Zondo commission that she was flown from Cape Town to Johannesburg on a Monday in October 2010 for what she thought was a meeting with then-president Jacob Zuma. However both her description of the Gupta’s house and the flight she took to Johannesburg came under question.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister of justice and correctional services, Thabang Makwetla, has submitted a request to appear before the commission. 

Makwetla said in a statement that evidence before the commission that he unduly received security upgrades to his home from controversial prison facilities company Bosasa was not new. 

MORE

State capture: Deputy minister Makwetla asks to testify on Bosasa upgrades at his home

Deputy minister of justice and correctional services Thabang Makwetla has submitted a request to appear before the commission of inquiry into state ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Vytjie Mentor accuses state capture inquiry of being biased against her

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has accused members of the state capture inquiry's legal team of being biased against her evidence.
Politics
1 day ago

Flights, China and the Gupta compound: Vytjie Mentor returns to the state capture inquiry

Vytjie Mentor received backlash after investigators revealed her previous testimony did not add up. Here's what happened.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament's police committee wants Bheki Cele to explain Robert McBride ... Politics
  2. Picnics and flowers: Here's how these politicians will spend Valentine's Day Politics
  3. Post-presidency: Jacob Zuma is still making headlines Politics
  4. Gupta brother offered Vytjie Mentor a cabinet post: Dennis Bloem Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | New witness testifies at state capture inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

Mosiuoa Lekota calls President Cyril Ramaphosa a “sellout”
Meet the journalists | Prasa burning: An investigation into CT's train fires
X