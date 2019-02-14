WATCH LIVE | New witness testifies at state capture inquiry

Former MP Dennis Bloem is among the various witnesses testifying at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.

Earlier this week, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor came under intense scrutiny as she was cross-examined over her initial testimony to the inquiry.

She previously told the Zondo commission that she was flown from Cape Town to Johannesburg on a Monday in October 2010 for what she thought was a meeting with then-president Jacob Zuma. However both her description of the Gupta’s house and the flight she took to Johannesburg came under question.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister of justice and correctional services, Thabang Makwetla, has submitted a request to appear before the commission.

Makwetla said in a statement that evidence before the commission that he unduly received security upgrades to his home from controversial prison facilities company Bosasa was not new.