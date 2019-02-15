Politics

Cops outnumber ANC protesters at Helen Zille's last Sopa address

15 February 2019 - 11:17 By Aron Hyman
Few protesters responded to the ANC's call to 'close Wale Street' despite ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen saying he was 'encouraged by the number of organisations that expressed an interest in taking part'.
Image: Aron Hyman

Police outnumbered protesters outside the Western Cape provincial legislature on Friday, where the opposition ANC had vowed to close the road.

Only a handful of demonstrators had arrived outside the legislature in Wale Street, Cape Town, by 10.30am.

Police guard the entrance to the Western Cape legislature in Cape Town on February 15 2019. Calls by ANC acting provincial chair Khaya Magaxa, provincial head of elections Ebrahim Rasool and provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs on residents from across Cape Town to occupy Wale Street appeared to have fallen on deaf ears.
Image: Aron Hyman

On Thursday, ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said: "We are encouraged by the number of organisations that have expressed an interest to take part. We anticipate that the event will start at 10.

"We will not interrupt the official procession that will take place before premier Helen Zille gives her final state of the province (Sopa) address."

At a news conference on Thursday, ANC acting provincial chair Khaya Magaxa, provincial head of elections Ebrahim Rasool and provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs called on residents from across Cape Town to occupy Wale Street to hear "the real state of the Western Cape government" during Zille's Sopa.

