Cyril Ramaphosa's biggest moves since taking up the presidency

February marks 12 months since President Cyril Ramaphosa took the reins from Jacob Zuma.

From his drive to bring in R100bn in investments to cleaning up state-owned enterprises, here are five moves we’ve seen from the president.

Investment drive



President Ramaphosa set a target to attract R100bn in investments over five years. A special envoy was appointed to travel the world in search of investment opportunities to bring into the South African economy.

The envoy is led by former finance minister Trevor Manuel, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, businesswoman Phumzile Langeni and former Standard Bank head Jacko Maree.



President Ramaphosa hosted an investment conference in October 2018, securing about R300bn in pledges from local and international companies