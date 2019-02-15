Opposition parties give EC premier a fail

Opposition political parties in the Eastern Cape legislature have described premier Phumulo Masualle's five-year term as a complete failure.

Masualle will on Friday afternoon present his last state of the province address as Eastern Cape premier. Masualle’s last year in office has been rocked by him losing political power after he was defeated by Oscar Mabuyane as chairman of the ANC.

Shortly after his loss he was forced to make a cabinet reshuffle, and fire four of the cabinet members with whom he had begun his term in 2014.

The ANC in the province has also been very vocal on Masualle’s performance, even in some quarters calling for his removal, but the ANC's Luthuli House hadn't budged.

South Africa’s largest union, Nehawu, threatened in December to mobilise workers against Masualle if he did not resign. Nehawu said departments and parastatals had suffered a "knowledge deficit"which, together with a lack of skills, had led to mismanagement and a lack of decisive leadership under Masualle.

UDM MPL Max Mhlathi described Masualle as weak in nature. "He is weak and has no backbone. You can’t expect any action from him even when you report the worst of corruption cases," Mhlathi said.

He said he expected nothing new from Masualle’s speech other than him giving a history of what the provincial government had achieved.