Politics

Solly’s folly: SACP figure’s mea culpa to the Sobukwes

15 February 2019 - 09:00 By Jeff Wicks
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Vathiswa Ruselo

Descendants of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) founder and struggle stalwart Robert Sobukwe have accepted the “unreserved” apology of the SACP’s Solly Mapaila.

Mapaila implied on Tuesday, during a lecture at Johannesburg’s historic Liliesleaf Farm, held to celebrate the anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, that Sobukwe had received preferential treatment while on Robben Island.

One analyst says Mapaila’s faux pas should not be viewed in isolation.

