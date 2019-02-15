Solly’s folly: SACP figure’s mea culpa to the Sobukwes

Descendants of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) founder and struggle stalwart Robert Sobukwe have accepted the “unreserved” apology of the SACP’s Solly Mapaila.

Mapaila implied on Tuesday, during a lecture at Johannesburg’s historic Liliesleaf Farm, held to celebrate the anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, that Sobukwe had received preferential treatment while on Robben Island.

One analyst says Mapaila’s faux pas should not be viewed in isolation.