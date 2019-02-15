Why Cyril’s state capture squad will almost certainly fail
15 February 2019 - 08:00
In a country that has been ravaged by corruption and profligate looting, the announcement of a crack squad within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to bring state capturers to heel will come as cold comfort to many affected South Africans.
Among them is tough-talking businessman Hugh Glenister, the man behind a protracted court bid to halt the disbanding of the Scorpions and then to cement the independence of the Hawks.
- For more on this story, please visit Times Select.