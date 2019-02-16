Seven quotes from Bantu Holomisa during UDM's manifesto launch

The UDM launched its elections manifesto in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa told supporters that the party would put people first and promised a government that would go back to basics to ensure that all South Africans lived a life of integrity, dignity and prosperity.

This is what he said about the economy, education and land among other issues:

Economy

"A UDM government will adopt pro-poor economic growth policies that seek to redistribute income, eradicate poverty, reduce inequality and ensure dignity and prosperity for all South Africans."

Land

"The UDM has long promoted the view that the matter can only be definitively resolved at the proposed economic indaba, where all stakeholders can congregate to discuss the macro economy, with land at the apex of the debate. This exercise would ensure that South Africans enter a structured debate and that they take ownership of any decisions made."

Rural revitalisation

"Adequate support will be given to rural municipalities that have a limited revenue, raising capacity and those that suffer from skills shortage. This would help deal with past imbalances and backlogs and create the much-needed employment opportunities in rural areas."

Basic education

"A UDM government will make additional funding available to ensure that every school has the required learning materials and resources, and ensure that it is delivered on time. This will not be merely limited to textbooks, but will include the provision of libraries, laboratories, computers and other relevant technologies that serve as teaching aids."

Skills training

"The UDM will reopen and open new vocational training centres and out of school programmes to absorb the low-levelled and unschooled. Government resources will be allocated to practical skills training which enhances peoples' abilities to enter the formal and informal sector. We will also incentivise companies that provide basic vocational and technical skills training."

Higher education

"The UDM supports fee-free tertiary education aimed at students from poor and working-class families."

Women

"Under a UDM government, women will be empowered so that they may expand their economic and social participation through community-based projects and other schemes that give them greater control over their own destinies."