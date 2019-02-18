Gauteng 'leads our country' in terms of jobs and education, says Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura used his state of the province address (Sopa) on Monday to draw comparisons between his government and that of the Western Cape.

In a spirited address delivered at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni, Makhura blew his own horn while playing down the successes achieved under Helen Zille in the Western Cape.

Makhura's speech was dominated by what the ANC government in the province had done since 1994, with particular emphasis on the past five years under his watch.

On job creation, he lauded his government for having created 490,000 new jobs in the past five years, adding that this was ahead of Zille's administration, which he claims "created 50,000 jobs in 10 years".