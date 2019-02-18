Politics

'I come from old money, my hands are clean,' says Patrice Motsepe

18 February 2019 - 12:35 By timeslive
Patrice Motsepe
Patrice Motsepe
Image: PETER MOGAKI

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe on Monday distanced himself and his business interests from the government's proposed independent power producers' contract.

Motsepe has two brothers-in-law in the cabinet: President Cyril Ramaphosa and energy minister Jeff Radebe. 

He told a Sandton news briefing that there was no favouritism in the renewable energy project bids and admonished South Africans for thinking of irregularities when a black businessperson became rich.

It was unclear which detractors he was referring to.

EFF leader Julius Malema has previously taken swipes at Motsepe.

To the bemusement of social media, Motsepe's news conference included a reference to how he grew up with money due to his father Augustine's business savvy - and how Motsepe senior already drove a Jaguar in 1973.

The Motsepes were one of the few black families to enjoy wealth under apartheid. The elder Motsepe was a schoolteacher who opened a spaza shop catering to mine workers.

Motsepe junior is a former lawyer who became the founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, which has interests in gold, ferrous metals, base metals, and platinum, as well as African Rainbow Energy and Power which is headed by former Eskom CEO Brian Dames.

In December, BusinessLIVE reported on speculation that he wanted to buy Eskom’s home-loans division and that this could be a move to help develop his financial services business. The entrepreneur, who made the bulk of his $2.1bn fortune from mining, is planning to start a digital-only bank, known as Tyme, by the end of the first quarter of 2019.

MORE

'Privatisation via back door' - Fighting talk from Irvin Jim over Eskom split

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA has rejected the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address that power ...
News
9 days ago

Jeff Radebe defends 'clean energy' deals despite objections

Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe on Tuesday defended government's Independent Power Producer programmes despite a late night court hearing.
Politics
11 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I come from old money, my hands are clean,' says Patrice Motsepe Politics
  2. Des Van Rooyen can't cross-examine former treasury DG on state capture claims - ... Politics
  3. Vytjie Mentor 'fighting to the bitter end' after Zondo commission ... Politics
  4. Another DA billboard vandalised Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | Lungisa Fuzile and Treasury team testify at state capture inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X