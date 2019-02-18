WATCH LIVE | Lungisa Fuzile and Treasury team testify at state capture inquiry

A team from the National Treasury, including former director general Lungisa Fuzile, will testify at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

They will be followed by witnesses from Eskom.

Last week, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture for cross-examination. The commission presented evidence that did not corroborate Mentor’s first testimony at the inquiry in 2018, including her description of the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, and her flights to that city.