When Gordhan and Nene were axed, I knew it was time to go: Lungisa Fuzile

Zuma used a so-called intelligence report - which claimed Gordhan and his team were conspiring with foreign interests to undermine his administration - as a reason for cutting their trip short and subsequently firing Gordhan and Jonas.

“It’s a routine thing, we do this minimum twice a year. The idea of it is to make sure people who buy SA government bonds are fully aware of the direction of the SA government on those matters,” said Fuzile.

“We were told the approval to be on the roadshow had been rescinded and we should return forthwith. Gordhan explained we had to confide in each other and decide on the spot whether we sit on our hands in London the whole day. We decided that we should meet the people, talk to the ratings agencies.

“We continued with the meetings on the day and then flew back to SA. Upon arrival here, we ended up at Luthuli House. [Gordhan] has testified on the conversation between him and Gwede Mantashe, which I sat in. It was clear from that meeting that he [Gordhan] and Jonas were going to be removed from the position of finance minister and deputy respectively.”