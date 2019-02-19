Cyril Ramaphosa wants women to be included in traditional decision-making

Ramaphosa made the remarks as parliament is currently discussing the traditional courts bill for the umpteenth time and many were disappointed last year when the ANC-dominated justice portfolio committee dropped the "opt-out clause" which provided for women to have a right not to take part in traditional courts.

Parliament is yet to finalise the bill.

The president then challenged traditional leaders to play their part in halting deaths of young boys at initiation schools.

"This ancient rite of passage should never become synonymous with death and serious injury to young men of our country. We must bring this to an end and this is why I'm appealing to traditional leaders to play a critical role.

"The deaths of young men who go through this passage should pain all of us because these are needless deaths. There's no reason why a young man who still has their life ahead of them, goes through initiation and comes out as a corpse. This is something that we must get on top of and stop with immediate effect," said Ramaphosa.