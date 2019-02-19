Parly wades through 323 applications to fill eight SABC board posts

Almost a third of the people who applied to fill the eight vacancies on the SABC board were young people looking for internships.

Unfortunately for them, they will remain on the sidelines as their applications were set aside by parliament as unsuitable.

The portfolio committee on communications is recruiting candidates to fill vacancies on the SABC board, which is currently inquorate and cannot take legally binding decisions. The committee will finalise its shortlist next week and interview the shortlisted candidates a week later.

The committee heard on Tuesday morning that there were 323 applications received – 80 of them from a previous recruitment process that was not finalised last year. The remaining 243 came in over the December period following the resignations of four board members in November.