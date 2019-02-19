WATCH LIVE | Treasury economist testifies at state capture inquiry

National Treasury economist Catherine MacLeod is testifying at the state capture inquiry commission on Tuesday.

On Monday, former National Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile told the state capture inquiry that if then-president Jacob Zuma’s proposed 'nuclear deal' had gone through, government would have breached the expenditure ceiling it set for itself.

Fuzile also told the Zondo commission that it was after Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas were axed from the finance portfolio that he realised he had “reached the end of the runway” in working for the government.

“I came to the conclusion that some of the changes could never be meant to strengthen Treasury; they were made to weaken Treasury. Having been part of building it for 18 years, I couldn’t also be part of seeing it getting weak. I’d rather watch it from outside, even with a sore heart," Fuzile said.