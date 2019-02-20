Politics

Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza to take the hot seat at state capture inquiry

20 February 2019 - 13:33 By Zimasa Matiwane
Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza talks to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing in 2018.
Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza talks to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing in 2018.
Image: Masi Losi

Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza will be the first witness to take the stand at the Zondo commission when it begins its investigation into state capture allegations at the power utility.

Evidence leader advocate Vincent Maleka said on Wednesday that Eskom would be the first state-owned enterprise to appear before the commission.

Maleka said Mabuza's testimony was expected to paint a picture of the state of Eskom when the new board took over, it's work of "cleaning up" and the current state of the power utility.

Mabuza chairs the new board, which was appointed in 2018.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The commission will also hear from an official from Glencore, which was allegedly pressured into selling its Optimum coal mine to Gupta-linked Tegeta.

The official is expected to outline how the company was pressured to sell through the issuing of section 59 notices and other operating pressures.

Maleka said the commission had also invited McKinsey to submit a statement. The company was paid millions for consulting work at Eskom, which was later questioned.

Standard Bank's former head of legal, Ian Sinton, is expected to outline how suspicious transactions were flagged and some accounts were closed because of unanswered questions.

A cyber expert is also expected to testify.

READ MORE:

Sorry SA, but we need more money, Eskom pleads

Eskom is asking for a 15% tariff increase over the next three years
Business
1 month ago

Evidence leader asks Zondo to compel state capture witnesses to line up

The Zondo commission must summon those implicated in state capture allegations to compel them to provide their version of events, the inquiry’s ...
Politics
30 minutes ago

The Eskom cull must happen, and ANC’s allies need to get out of Cyril’s way

The greatest threat to Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform agenda is of course the unfolding full-on project launched by the state capture crowd to unseat him ...
Ideas
2 days ago

Budget hot seat more an Eskom electric chair

Moody's watching as finance minister presents the numbers
Business
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza to take the hot seat at state capture inquiry Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Tito Mboweni's maiden budget speech Business
  3. Evidence leader asks Zondo to compel state capture witnesses to line up Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | Lawrence Mrwebi testifies at NPA inquiry Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | Eskom in the spotlight at state capture inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
X