Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza to take the hot seat at state capture inquiry

Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza will be the first witness to take the stand at the Zondo commission when it begins its investigation into state capture allegations at the power utility.

Evidence leader advocate Vincent Maleka said on Wednesday that Eskom would be the first state-owned enterprise to appear before the commission.

Maleka said Mabuza's testimony was expected to paint a picture of the state of Eskom when the new board took over, it's work of "cleaning up" and the current state of the power utility.

Mabuza chairs the new board, which was appointed in 2018.