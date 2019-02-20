WATCH | Here’s how #Budget2019 will affect you

Finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget speech painted a bleak picture for the ordinary South African.

With increases to taxes on alcohol, cigarettes and fuel being some of the main concerns for the working class, South Africans will have to buckle up because the ride is going to get bumpy.

Excise duty on a can of beer goes up by 12c to R1.74, while a 750ml bottle of wine will have an excise duty of R3.15, an increase of 22c. The duty on a 750ml bottle of sparkling wine goes up by 84c to R10.16, while the duty on a bottle of whiskey increases by R4.54 to R65,84.

Mboweni announced that excise duty on a pack of 20 cigarettes will go up by R1.14 to R16.66. For a cigar it will rise by about 64c to R7.80.

Fuel levies will increase by 29c per litre for petrol and 30c per litre for diesel.

According to the Treasury's 2019 Budget Review document, the government also proposes to increase excise duties on tobacco products by between 7.4% and 9%.