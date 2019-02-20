Politics

WATCH LIVE | Eskom in the spotlight at state capture inquiry

20 February 2019 - 09:15 By TimesLIVE

Eskom will be in the spotlight as the state capture inquiry resumes on Wednesday.

The Zondo commission's legal team, led by advocate Vincent Maleka SC, will put Eskom-related documents on record.

On Tuesday, National Treasury economist Catherine MacLeod said then-president Jacob Zuma's axing of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in 2015 had both long- and short-term effects on SA's economy.

MacLeod said political uncertainty had "real costs" and that Nene's removal had a "long-lasting" impact.

Zuma dropped the axe on Nene during a surprise cabinet reshuffle in December 2015, appointing the little-known ANC backbencher and suspected Gupta family ally Des van Rooyen as his replacement. The move sent the rand into a nosedive and Zuma replaced Van Rooyen four days later.

READ MORE:

SA taxpayers worse off after Nenegate - economist at state capture inquiry

Treasury economist Catherine MacLeod has said Zuma's axing of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in 2015 had both long- and short-term effects on SA's ...
News
22 hours ago

Des Van Rooyen can't cross-examine former treasury DG on state capture claims - yet

State capture inquiry chairman deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Monday postponed an application by former cabinet minister Des Van Rooyen to ...
Politics
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma’s proposed 'nuke deal' would have blown the budget: Lungisa Fuzile

Former National Treasury director general Lungisa Fuzile told the state capture inquiry on Monday that if former president Jacob Zuma’s proposed ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Lawrence Mrwebi testifies at NPA inquiry Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | Eskom in the spotlight at state capture inquiry Politics
  3. PODCAST | What to expect in the budget Business
  4. It would 'irrational' to reappoint McBride as Ipid boss: Cele Politics
  5. ‘It’s grotesque’: the NPA is obsessed with me, says Zuma Politics

Latest Videos

PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
X