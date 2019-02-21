New 'Scorpions' may use crooks' money for funding

As finance minister Tito Mboweni did not allocate more money to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the 2019 budget, government may use the proceeds of crime seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit to fund the new state capture directorate.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has proposed that dirty money recouped through the Asset Forfeiture Unit can be used to fund the new NPA directorate which will investigate and prosecute state capture.

Ramaphosa said they will also urgently look for money to reprioritise so that the investigative directorate can start its work.

"As they (the NPA) calibrate the amount of money they need, we have to find where we going to get the money," Ramaphosa said in an interview last Friday.