Nomgcobo Jiba refutes Bosasa payments: 'My salary comes from the NPA'

21 February 2019 - 13:52 By Qaanitah Hunter
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Embattled deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba has denied under oath that she received any bribe money from Bosasa or meeting anyone involved with the controversial company.

Testifying before the inquiry into her and advocate Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office, Jiba said she had never received any money from Bosasa and was not involved in the cases involving the company.

"I have never met Agrizzi, I have never met Mti. Somebody, somewhere, maybe, must have been receiving money - I just don’t know who that person is but that person is not me" Jiba said.

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi testified before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that former correctional services boss Linda Mti would meet weekly with a team of NPA people which had included Jiba. He alleged that Mti was given cash of R100,000 a month for Jiba in exchange of documents in the Bosasa case.

Agrizzi was meant to testify before the inquiry into the two advocates' fitness to hold office but pulled out after he was arrested earlier this month.

"I want to state it on record, I have never been paid any (or) some of the R100,000 by Mr Agrizzi, by Mr Mti, by [Bosasa boss] Mr Watson and all of those names mentioned there,” she said.

She said she had nothing to do with Bosasa from 2009 until 2012 and only got involved when she received briefings on cases when she was acting national director of public prosecutions.

“I've never been paid any R100,000, my salary comes from the NPA,” Jiba said, adding that she had never received any money from Bosasa.

Jiba has been testifying on Thursday before the inquiry chaired by Judge Yvonne Mokgoro, denying accusations made before the commission by some of her colleagues that prosecutorial decisions she had made had been politically influenced.

She also denied accusations that she had been influenced by a faction of the ANC, saying she didn’t know about any factions in the ruling party.

