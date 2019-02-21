Parliament to be dissolved to make way for May 8 elections

Parliament is to be dissolved in the next few days, albeit only at a technical level.

This is to avoid the risk of this year's general election results, due to take place on May 8, being challenged in court.

The reason for this is that the date of the elections falls within the mandate of the current parliament, which only expires on May 20.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says he would on Thursday afternoon table a motion calling for the dissolution of parliament before the election date of May 8.

This is to allow for the election date to be gazetted or proclaimed by President Cyril Ramaphosa by February 26, so that elections can take place within 90 days of dissolving parliament and provincial legislatures in terms of sections 49 and 50 of the constitution.

"You can't have elections during the term of office of the current parliament. According to a (legal) opinion which we now all agree on the term of office is determined by the first sitting of parliament [after elections] and that first sitting happened on the 21st of May 2014.

"Now you will be having this elections on the 8th of May, which means the term (of this parliament) would not have come to an end so you can't have an election when the term has not come to an end. What then do you do, you dissolve parliament so that you can have elections within the term," said Mthembu.