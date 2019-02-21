WATCH LIVE | Eskom in hot seat at state capture inquiry

Eskom will be the focus of the state capture inquiry when it resumes on Thursday.

On Wednesday, evidence leader advocate Vincent Maleka revealed that Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza would take the stand at the Zondo commission when it begins its investigation into state capture allegations at the power utility.

Maleka said Mabuza’s testimony was expected to paint a picture of the state of Eskom when the new board took over, its “cleaning up” work and the current state of the power utility.

Maleka said the commission had also invited McKinsey to submit a statement. The company was paid millions for consulting work at Eskom, which was later questioned.

Standard Bank’s former head of legal compliance Ian Sinton is expected to outline how suspicious transactions were flagged and some accounts were closed because of unanswered questions.

On Thursday, Advocate Thandi Norman will put Eskom-related documents on record.