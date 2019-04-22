De Lille to seek high court interdict against 'DA lies'

"That review application seeks to continue their malicious lies against me and I will not stand for it."

These were the words of Good leader Patricia de Lille who on Monday said she had no choice but to go to the high court to get an interdict preventing the DA from telling "lies" to voters that she had been "fired" as the former mayor of Cape Town.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) found last week that the DA had breached the Electoral Act and the Electoral Code by instructing its call centre operatives to tell voters that De Lille had been fired from the party. The party was ordered to apologise.

But in response, the DA said it would it would go to court to set aside that decision.

"The DA scripted this message knowing it to be false. This means they broke the law and breached the Electoral Act and the Electoral Code of Conduct," De Lille said in a statement on Monday.