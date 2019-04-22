Politics

Ramaphosa vows to help intensify global fight against terrorism after Sri Lanka bombings

22 April 2019 - 11:28 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church, after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 21 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to help prioritise the global fight against terrorism following  bombings that claimed the lives of more than 200 people in Sri Lanka over the Easter weekend.     

"The president condemned the attacks in the strongest terms and emphasised that in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, South Africa will continue to use its non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council to prioritise the fight against terrorism and extremist groups across the world," said spokesperson for the presidency Khusela Diko. 

The bombings took place in various churches and up-market hotels on Sunday.

Reuters on Monday put the revised death toll at about 290 people with another 500 wounded.

The presidency wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured in what it described as "horrific attacks". 

Sri Lanka's prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, condemned the attacks - the worst act of violence since the end of the country's civil war - as "cowardly".

Ramaphosa also conveyed his condolences on behalf of the South African people and government.

Following the bombings, seven people were arrested and three police officers were killed during a raid on a house in Colombo on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance said it was saddened by the attacks and that it was in mourning with the people of Sri Lanka.

"We condemn the bombings targeted at places of worship and hotels. We stand with the global community in affirming our belief in a world built on respect for religious and  cultural diversity," said DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi.

