EFF is a cult, ANC is a mishmash: Tony Leon

Former DA leader Tony Leon has come out guns blazing against the ANC and the EFF, accusing the former of being a "mishmash" while calling the latter "a cult".

Leon was on an election campaign charm offensive in Eldorado Park and Glenhazel, where he said the DA was the only party with a plan to move South Africa forward.

According to him, the EFF was "not a political party" but rather a cult movement run by its leader, Julius Malema.

This was while the ANC, he said, was a mishmash with a few "good" individuals - such as president Cyril Ramaphosa - surrounded by rogues.

Leon said although the DA was not perfect, he believed that the "team" led by Mmusi Maimane had a plan to steer the country out of the doldrums towards an economic growth path.

"You have got to have more than one club in your golf bag and you cannot play football without 11 men or women but with the ANC you have one and that is Cyril Ramaphosa and I have known him for a long time... intelligent, competent and good track record in some parts," said Leon.