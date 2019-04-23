Politics

Report said charge him, but this CFO’s boss renewed his contract instead

23 April 2019 - 08:00 By Mpumzi Zuzile and Bongani Fuzile
Gauteng economic development MEC Lebogang Maile signed off on the extended contract.
On the dotted line Gauteng economic development MEC Lebogang Maile signed off on the extended contract.
Image: File

A senior official in the Gauteng economic development department has had his contract renewed despite a recommendation that he be prosecuted for his role in the irregular expenditure of R82m.

The current contract of Abdullah Ismail, the Gauteng economic development, agriculture and rural development chief financial officer, was due to expire in seven months. But it has been renewed for another five years.

Find the full story on Times Select.

Most read

  1. Capitalist Party of SA wants every South African to have shares in SOEs Politics
  2. EFF is a cult, ANC is a mishmash: Tony Leon Politics
  3. No chance of EFF coalition with 'hostile' DA, says Julius Malema Politics
  4. Mkhwebane says responses to Sars probe may have been 'co-ordinated' Politics
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

Raging elephant breaks chains and terrorises locals
Bomb explodes as Sri Lankan police try defuse device
X