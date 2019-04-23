Urgency of disgruntled ANC members' fight against mother body to be decided on Wednesday

Three disgruntled ANC members in the Free State will find out on Wednesday if their attempt to declare the ANC provincial list conference unlawful is urgent or not.

The South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday only heard arguments on whether the application by Dan Khothule, Mokotso Mokotso and Mongi Ntwanambi should be heard as urgent. The court will pass judgment on Wednesday.

The three, who filed their urgent application last Wednesday, also want the court to declare that the conference, its resolutions and outcomes were null and void - including the election of the nominated candidates for the Free State legislature and the National Assembly.

Their application is opposed by the ANC and the party’s Free State provincial executive committee (PEC), which said the matter was not urgent.

If the court disagrees and rules the matter urgent, it would then draft a timetable on how the parties should file papers so that it can be heard before the May 8 national and provincial elections.