Cyril Ramaphosa promises funding to families hit by KZN floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken out about the impact that climate change is having on the country.
Speaking in Durban on Wednesday following the devastating floods in the province that claimed 51 lives and displaced thousands of people, Ramaphosa said the force of nature is "so huge".
"This is partly what climate change is about, it just hits when we least expect it."
He said that government had prioritised funds to help affected families.
"I immediately contacted our treasury and said do we have money to assist our people? And they said 'President, we have the money'. So money will be mobilised to assist our people. These are emergency situations that we budget for, so resources will be mobilised in the biggest way so that our people who are currently in need are assisted. It will take time," he said.
Ramaphosa also commended various NGOs, members of the police search and rescue team, and members of the public for coming to the aid of those in need. He visited affected homes in Amazimtoti, Umlazi and Chatsworth on Wednesday.
