No joy for trio who complained too late about exclusion from ANC's Free State 'list'

The South Gauteng High Court ruled on Wednesday that the application by three ANC members, who were disgruntled that their names were not on the list of candidates to represent the party in the Free State legislature, was not urgent.

Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi on Wednesday struck off their application from the court roll with costs, including the costs of two counsel.

This means that the application by Dan Khothule, Mokotso Mokotso and Mongi Ntwanambi will not be heard before the May 8 national and provincial elections.

The three wanted the court to declare that the conference, its resolutions and outcomes were null and void - including the election of the nominated candidates for the Free State legislature and the national assembly.