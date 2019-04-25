Politics

IN PICTURES | EFF top brass out in force as Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi bags an honours degree

25 April 2019 - 11:55 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF deputy secretary-general Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi graduated with an honours degree in public administration from Unisa on Wednesday evening.
EFF deputy secretary-general Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi graduated with an honours degree in public administration from Unisa on Wednesday evening.
Image: Twitter/Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi

The EFF's circle of excellence keeps getting bigger.

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in after Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, the party's deputy secretary-general, graduated with an honours degree in public administration from the University of South Africa (Unisa) on Wednesday evening.

PODCAST: Will Mmusi Maimane keep his job?

SUBSCRIBE: iono.fm | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The party's top leadership was out in numbers to celebrate her achievement. Deputy president Floyd Shivambu, treasurer general Leigh-Ann Mathys and national chairperson Dali Mpofu wore their graduation gowns and red berets as they cheered for Mkhaliphi from the front row.  

Julius Malema, who was unable to attend, took to Twitter to convey a heart-warming message to his colleague. 

Here are more images from the ceremony:

EFF is a cult, ANC is a mishmash: Tony Leon

Former DA leader Tony Leon has come out guns blazing against the ANC and the EFF, accusing the former of being a "mishmash" while calling the latter ...
Politics
2 days ago

No chance of EFF coalition with 'hostile' DA, says Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party will consider coalition talks with the ANC after the general elections next month - but not with the DA.
Politics
2 days ago

The final countdown: DA, EFF and ANC up the ante ahead of elections

The ANC, EFF and DA are out in their numbers on campaign trails to convince South Africans to vote for them.
Politics
9 hours ago

Julius Malema joins exclusive country-club set

Julius Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala, have joined the ranks of one of SA's most exclusive clubs.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Move against Amcu 'a ploy to bolster docile ANC union NUM,' says EFF Politics
  2. Herman Mashaba 'has conflict of interest in property evaluations' Politics
  3. Promises of a better life were empty, say 'benefactors' of Estina farm project Politics
  4. National orders for TV maths teacher and boy who gave his life to save friend South Africa
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X