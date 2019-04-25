IN PICTURES | EFF top brass out in force as Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi bags an honours degree
The EFF's circle of excellence keeps getting bigger.
Congratulatory messages continue to pour in after Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, the party's deputy secretary-general, graduated with an honours degree in public administration from the University of South Africa (Unisa) on Wednesday evening.
PODCAST: Will Mmusi Maimane keep his job?
The party's top leadership was out in numbers to celebrate her achievement. Deputy president Floyd Shivambu, treasurer general Leigh-Ann Mathys and national chairperson Dali Mpofu wore their graduation gowns and red berets as they cheered for Mkhaliphi from the front row.
Julius Malema, who was unable to attend, took to Twitter to convey a heart-warming message to his colleague.
My heart is sore as I won't be joining EFF Deputy Secretary-General @DSGmkhaliphi at the graduation ceremony of her Honours Degree in Public Administration tonight at Unisa. I'm very proud of you and congratulations once again my sister. We remain inspired. pic.twitter.com/eLAm1hLXDQ— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 24, 2019
Here are more images from the ceremony:
Congratulations DSG Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi for taking it again. We are now getting used to taking the #AcademicSelfie! That’s the EFF for you, we lead by example! pic.twitter.com/D6Kg3nf5b4— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) April 24, 2019
EFF leadership DP @FloydShivambu, Treasurer General @LeighMathys and National Chairperson @AdvDali_Mpofu at the graduation ceremony of our DSG @DSGmkhaliphi #EFFMakingEducationFashionable pic.twitter.com/ad5iDRusDh— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 24, 2019
#EFFMakingEducationFashionable#CongratulationsEFFDSG #Woza8May2019#VoteEFF— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) April 24, 2019
Amandla!Maatla!Matimba! pic.twitter.com/fw4xoaaRmp
Thaaaaaaaaaaatha DSG @DSGmkhaliphi!!!✊🏾🎓💐 pic.twitter.com/LtSNslCO8Q— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) April 24, 2019
With the EFF Deputy Secretary General & Treasurer General moments before the commencement of DSG's graduation for her Bachelor of Administration Honours!✊🏾✊🏾🍾🍾💐💐#EFFMakingEducationFashionable #CongratulationsEFFDSG pic.twitter.com/LdUyp4xdj1— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) April 24, 2019
The DSG forever making us proud and please keep on inspiring us. @DSGmkhaliphi pic.twitter.com/NkAcE0dMzJ— Khayelihle Maxongo (@TheCorpGangstAr) April 24, 2019
In the attendance, to celebrate this prestigious day with DSG @DSGmkhaliphi is the EFF Leaderships (@FloydShivambu, @AdvDali_Mpofu & @LeighMathys— EFFTshwaneRegion (@TshwaneEff) April 24, 2019
"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world"
Efihlele 2019..!!!#VoteEFF #EFFMothoMothong pic.twitter.com/Y7TC6kgEu7