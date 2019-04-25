Politics

Move against Amcu 'a ploy to bolster docile ANC union NUM,' says EFF

25 April 2019 - 16:56 By Naledi Shange

The EFF has lashed out at the department of labour over its intention to dissolve the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), charging that it is a move to bolster unions aligned to the ANC.

"It is obvious that this move aims to strengthen the more ANC aligned and docile NUM [National Union of Mineworkers] because once workers no longer have Amcu, they will be forced to return or join the ANC NUM," EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement on Thursday.

The labour department on Wednesday announced its intention to dissolve Amcu because it was "no longer functioning according to its constitutional mandate".

Ndlozi said that mine workers would be hardest hit if this happened.

"Amcu represents more than 200,000 workers, mainly in the mining industry. If the department succeeds to deregister the union, all the workers will be without a union home and representation," said Ndlozi.

He said this would lead to the empowerment of employers instead of the employees.

"The department of labour, just like the bosses, prefer unions that are docile and compliant," he said, adding that Amcu was the opposite and had proven to be a "militant union".

"The EFF expresses solidarity with Amcu and all its members. The right to belong to a union of choice was attained with blood during apartheid," he added.

The party said it would submit a formal objection to the deregistration of Amcu.

