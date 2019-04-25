Politics

PODCAST | Will Mmusi Maimane keep his job?

The Numbers Don't Lie is a limited podcast series exploring the data behind the elections, pulling out the stories we didn't know were there

25 April 2019 - 12:07 By Scott Peter Smith
Will DA's Mmusi Maimane survive the next general election?
Image: Mmusi Maimane via Twitter

The country almost collectively refers to former president Jacob Zuma's term as the nine wasted years. His presidency, while disastrous for the country, was a boon for opposition parties, seeing the rise of the EFF and an opportunity to make what should have been a leap forward for the DA.

Instead, while the DA has seen some growth it has been marred by in-fighting, factional splits, weak leadership and stumbling policy.

It seems they are not sure who they are talking to - they are not attracting youth interest and are losing their older constituencies to more right-leaning parties such as the FF+. With the emergence of the Capitalist Party that loss may grow.

Our group of experts - data analyst Paul Berkowitz, deputy editor of Financial Mail Sikonathi Mantshantsha and Business Day political editor Genevieve Quintal - ask whether the DA will continue to grow.

While Berkowitz makes a numbers case that they likely will, the conversation quickly turns to a more personal question - will DA leader Mmusi Maimane keep his job?

Have a listen.

SUBSCRIBE: iono.fm | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

For more episodes, click here

The Numbers Don't Lie is a MultimediaLIVE production

PODCAST | The Numbers Don't Lie

The numbers don't lie, but often their interpretation does.
