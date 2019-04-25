Promises of a better life were empty, say 'beneficiaries' of Estina farm project

For the intended "beneficiaries" of the controversial Estina dairy farm, the multimillion- rand project was supposed to create jobs and upskill farmers in Vrede to ensure "better lives".

But the farmers were left with their hopes destroyed when more than R200m for the project was siphoned off to the Gupta family by the Free State government.

Some of those intended beneficiaries spoke to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during a public hearing hosted by her in Vrede on Thursday.

The hearings form part of an investigation into suspected political interference and prejudice suffered by the "beneficiaries" of the project.

One of them, Jim Twana, said he was told farmers would benefit from receiving cows.