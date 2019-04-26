Politics

ANC welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to fire Jiba and Mrwebi

26 April 2019 - 15:48 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa has shown two former top prosecutors the door. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

The ANC has welcomed a decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

Ramaphosa's decision follows a recommendation by retired Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro after an inquiry into whether they were fit to hold office.

The ANC lauded Ramaphosa for his "decisiveness" and said his actions reflected the party's commitment to renew South Africa and its institutions.

"The ANC-led government has established various commissions, like the Mokgoro one, even though it may damage the reputations of individuals associated with the ANC," party spokesperson Dakota Legoete said in a statement.   

"It may not be an easy path, but the ANC has chosen to put the country, the people and their needs first."  

Cyril Ramaphosa axes Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi

The president's decision will be sent to parliament within two weeks, which will then have 30 days to decide to either uphold the decision or ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Jiba served as deputy national director of public prosecutions and Mrwebi as special director of public prosecutions. 

Ramaphosa said in letters to them that, among the other serious wrongdoings found by the Mokgoro inquiry, they had lied.

The two have been on suspension for months after Ramaphosa appointed the inquiry to investigate their conduct as prosecutors.

Mokgoro in her report said: "Jiba and Mrwebi have been involved in litigation in both their personal and official capacities over the years. They have, however, failed to introspect and reflect on the issues which have beset the NPA with their involvement, as reflected in this report."

She found that Jiba and Mrwebi had failed to display the required competence and capacity in fulfilling their duties.

Mokgoro said Mrwebi's involvement in the withdrawal of charges against the former head of police crime intelligence, Richard Mdluli, had led to severe criticism from high court judges.

