Axing of top prosecutors ends 'months of uncertainty,' says NPA boss

26 April 2019 - 17:20 By Qaanitah Hunter
Advocate Shamila Batohi during her first media conference in Pretoria on February 1 2019.
Image: ALON SKUY

The national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), advocate Shamila Batohi, says the decision to fire two top prosecutors has ended months of uncertainty at the national prosecuting authority.

President Cyril Ramaphosa axed Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi  after a report by retired Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro found they had lied and were unfit for office. 

"It has unburdened the NPA from certain issues that have weighed negatively on the organisation’s credibility and reputation. It sets a new path for the NPA," Batohi said.

She said the decision came at an important time for South Africa as the country yearned for accountability and a revived commitment to the rule of law -  a fundamental principle in the constitution. 

"As the Mokgoro report reminds us, it is imperative that the NPA performs its critical role independently, in accordance with the law and the spirit of the constitution. Anything less weakens the rule of law, and ultimately undermines the social contract that binds South Africans together," said Batohi.

She noted that the decision, if confirmed by parliament, would enable the NDPP to begin rebuilding the leadership in line with her vision for the organisation.

Batohi and Ramaphosa did not give timelines as to when Jiba would be replaced.

