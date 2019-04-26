Politics

Even the ANC has an app - here's what you need to know about it

26 April 2019 - 12:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The ANC launched its mobile App on Thursday.
Image: Twitter/ANC

These days there's an app for almost everything - even for interacting with the ANC. 

The party launched the app on Thursday, with deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte saying it will allow the party to respond quicker to people's needs.

Here's what you need to know about the app:

Why it was created 

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang said the party created the app to familiarise South Africans with the ANC and the happenings within the party. He emphasised that the app would be used to report any wrongdoing and hold the party's leadership accountable. "Quickly, you get to know what is going on in the organisation. I think it will also help with accountability, there should be an immediate response - otherwise we are exposed."

The app will boost the ANC's election campaign

The ANC's head of elections Fikile Mbalula said although the app will live longer than the election campaign, the party is unapologetic that it will be used to boost their election campaign. Mbalula said that the party will use it to reach its supporters instantaneously. 

Features

The app, which is available on the Google Play Store, has ANC songs, the party's manifesto, news and videos. 

More than 8,000 downloads

Mbalula said the app already has more than 8,000 downloads.  Mbalula said the app enables the party to speak directly to its supporters, while giving accurate and factual information. 

Response

Duarte said the app will allow the party to respond quicker to people's requests for help. "It would mean faster recognition of what people are asking to be corrected in their lives, and certainly provide the ANC with a platform that we can use to move a little bit quicker."

