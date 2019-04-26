Jiba's plea to Ramaphosa: 'Don't make me join the unemployment queue'

Nomgcobo Jiba asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to retain her as a top prosecutor instead of firing her but the president declined to, saying she did not have the honesty to serve in government.

At the same time, Ramaphosa rejected Lawrence Mrwebi's plea to be allowed to retire due to his "advanced age" instead of facing the axe.

The president said the findings made against Mrwebi were too serious to ignore.

In letters informing the pair about their dismissal, the president said he had decided to accede to the recommendation made by retired constitutional court justice Yvonne Mokgoro that they should be removed and were unfit for office.