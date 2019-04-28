'My phone is bugged': Ace Magashule claims state organs being used to fight political battles
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has claimed that his phone and that of his deputy, Jessie Duarte, are being bugged by "state organs".
"There are people whose phones are bugged," he told eNCA while on the election campaign trail in Parys in the Free State.
"I’m one of those whose phone is bugged ... Many other comrades’ phones are bugged."
He said there were other comrades who had complained that their phones were also being monitored and that "state organs" have been used against them.
"I’ve said those comrades must come out now. Comrades cannot keep quiet forever because we can’t allow that to happen."
Asked who could be behind the bugging he said: "I don’t know who is using this, we are just warning people – don’t use state organs to fight political battles."
Magashule also defied President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instructions not to use the ANC to defend himself against allegations of corruption levelled at him in the book Gangster State: Unraveling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture.
Speaking during the party’s Freedom Day celebrations in Parys, he encouraged supporters to read the book, which he described as a "book of lies", News24 reported on Sunday.
"I want you to read that book. Don't buy it. Get it online," he said.
Penguin Books on Thursday said it wanted to take legal action against those circulating a PDF version of the book, penned by journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.
"We will take legal action against individuals who are circulating pirated copies, which may include criminal complaints once we have collected all the necessary information," Penguin Random House said in a statement.
Magashule was previously told by the party's national executive committee (NEC) to stop using ANC platforms to defend himself against allegations in the book.
The Sunday Times previously quoted party spokesperson Dakota Legoete as saying: "The SG will take it alone as an individual because it involves his era as premier not his current position of SG.
"He has agreed to take the matter up legally in his capacity as Ace Magashule, the former premier of Free State."