'For what reason?' Ace says his phone is being tapped and Mzansi has questions
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has claimed that his cellphone has been tapped and Mzansi wants to know who is behind it.
During Saturday's campaign stop in Parys, Free State, Magashule told eNCA that his and his deputy Jessie Duarte's cellphones had been bugged.
The secretary-general said that they were not the only ones who were complaining about it.
"There are comrades who have complained that state organs are being used against them. And I've said those comrades must come out now."
Magashule warned that people should not use state organs to fight political battles - but said he was not aware of who may be behind the bugging.
Magashule trended on social media as many were curious to find out why his phone was bugged, and by whom?
Ace Magashule says his phone and that of his deputy are bugged. I wonder who bugged these phones and for what reasons.— Sipho Nhleko (@SiphoNhleko7) April 28, 2019
But where do we enter, as basic as i might sound 🔊 its anc cadres thats bugs anc cadres. So if you have top six., sg of anc crying foul what does it mean for mere mortals like us. Toxic levels of anc. My only cry is that my tax is abused.— Ian seema (@ianzo100) April 28, 2019
So Ace Magashule claims his phone is bugged. If so, it would mean that our law enforcement agencies are finally doing their jobs. There’s a mountain of evidence of his involvement in serious crimes. I certainly hope the @MYANC eventually purged these crooks from its leadership— Gareth Newham (@gdnewham) April 27, 2019
@Magashule_Ace How do you know phone are bugged?— TEENAGE MOENO (@mphahlelelm) April 27, 2019
Why must people believe you?
YET you tell us not to trust @PLMyburgh?
Ace Magashule must provide us with evidence that his phone has been tapped. On the issue of State organs. Didn't he steal from the State? What...he wants to be prosecuted by a kraal? 🤣🤣— Kgauza wa Lecowza (@KgaugeloSM) April 27, 2019