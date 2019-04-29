'For what reason?' Ace says his phone is being tapped and Mzansi has questions

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has claimed that his cellphone has been tapped and Mzansi wants to know who is behind it.

During Saturday's campaign stop in Parys, Free State, Magashule told eNCA that his and his deputy Jessie Duarte's cellphones had been bugged.

The secretary-general said that they were not the only ones who were complaining about it.

"There are comrades who have complained that state organs are being used against them. And I've said those comrades must come out now."

Magashule warned that people should not use state organs to fight political battles - but said he was not aware of who may be behind the bugging.

Magashule trended on social media as many were curious to find out why his phone was bugged, and by whom?