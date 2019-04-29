Politics

'For what reason?' Ace says his phone is being tapped and Mzansi has questions

29 April 2019 - 11:04 By Odwa Mjo
Ace Magashule claims his phone has been bugged.
Ace Magashule claims his phone has been bugged.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has claimed that his cellphone has been tapped and Mzansi wants to know who is behind it. 

During Saturday's campaign stop in Parys, Free State, Magashule told eNCA that his and his deputy Jessie Duarte's cellphones had been bugged.

The secretary-general said that they were not the only ones who were complaining about it. 

"There are comrades who have complained that state organs are being used against them. And I've said those comrades must come out now."

Magashule warned that people should not use state organs to fight political battles - but said he was not aware of who may be behind the bugging. 

Magashule trended on social media as many were curious to find out why his phone was bugged, and by whom? 

MORE

'My phone is bugged': Ace Magashule claims state organs being used to fight political battles

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has claimed that his phone and that of his deputy, Jessie Duarte, are being bugged by "state organs".
Politics
1 day ago

Act on Ace Magashule graft claims: Thabo Mbeki to the ANC

Former president Thabo Mbeki has called on the ANC to act on allegations of corruption against its secretary-general, Ace Magashule. He said it could ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Something fishy: Twitter reacts to Tito Mboweni's 'simple, healthy meal' Politics
  2. 'For what reason?' Ace says his phone is being tapped and Mzansi has questions Politics
  3. 'My phone is bugged': Ace Magashule claims state organs being used to fight ... Politics
  4. Remove thieves from the ANC list or risk killing the party': Thabo Mbeki Politics
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X