Something fishy: Twitter reacts to Tito Mboweni's 'simple, healthy meal'
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is known for not holding back when it comes to Twitter. Whether it's politics or current affairs, Mboweni speaks his mind and is always ready for the responses.
On Sunday morning, he took a break from the serious stuff and kept it casual by letting his followers in on the meal he was having ahead of his door-to-door elections campaign in Polokwane. And his followers were here for the Lucky Star fish in hot chilli sauce.
Some of his followers argued that fish was a bad choice, especially if he would be engaging in door-to-door campaigning, while some teased his choice of "hot chilli sauce".
This one is fine when you are going to sleep..... O tle o nkgela bathong ka tlhapi ko ntlong tsa bona.... 😷— Michael (@mickeydedrinker) April 28, 2019
Eating such hot chilli makes me suspect that you're missing the curry.# saxonwold— Choene (@Choene40463157) April 28, 2019
Somewhere somehow, people don't expect you to open up a canned fish because you are NTATE Tito. They forget that this is how we grew up. Big Up NTATE🤘🤘🤘— The Real #Shokhoa (@shokhoa) April 29, 2019
U want to arrive there smelling tin fish.. 😂 😂 Nice strategy cde— Theophylus Tshwaro (@TTwaLekhosi) April 28, 2019
Proud owner of shares at Lucky Star heeee minister pic.twitter.com/MqPfWZ8OZr— khotso (@khotso93618377) April 29, 2019