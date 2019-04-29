Politics

Youth shun vote 25 years after SA's first free election

29 April 2019 - 17:48 By afp
An EFF election poster hangs in front of shacks in Lawley, a township south of Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 17 2019. More than half of SA's youth won't be voting in the upcoming elections.
An EFF election poster hangs in front of shacks in Lawley, a township south of Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 17 2019. More than half of SA's youth won't be voting in the upcoming elections.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

About 6-million young South Africans are not registered to vote in the May 8 election - a large swathe of the generation who grew up after the end of apartheid in 1994.

Of those between the ages of 18 and 30, more than half are missing from the electoral roll 25 years since Nelson Mandela came to power in the first multi-racial elections.

Ahead of polling day, two "born frees" - those born after the end of apartheid - spoke to AFP about why they won't be voting.

Kgatlego More, the doubter

Aged 22, More is a business student who lives in a residential suburb of Johannesburg with his mother, a fervent supporter of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

"A year ago, I would have told you I'm very supportive of the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters, a radical left party)," he said. "They are the voice, the opinion of the youth, because the youth is enraged, the youth is angry - the EFF is representative of all that.

"The other political parties are too politically correct ... and the EFF does not really care about that. That is appealing.

"But I question their intentions because, on one hand, they do voice our opinions, but at the same time they drive fancy cars, they are always at these fancy celebrations. I don't know where I stand with that.

"Our parents feel the ANC is the only political party that should be in the conversation.

"I feel like I could enforce change better if I did something within my community because it is where it begins.

"If you see one problem with your neighbourhood, do something about it, because your vote would not necessarily make up for that."

Lorenco Jacobs, unemployed 

Aged 21, Jacobs lives in a shack in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, where he is clearing away a vacant plot to try to build a house illegally.

Unemployed, with a daughter, Jacobs is from the coloured community.

"I dropped out of school ... I have no house. I am not going to vote. My vote is not going to make a difference," he said. "I am not considered. I am ignored. Nothing is happening for us in our community.

"I am angry. I am unhappy with everything.

"The ANC is in power for the black people. Why don't they consider us (coloureds) equals? We have the right to all be equals.

"The DA does nothing. The DA will not bring any change. It is just empty promises. The EFF fights (physically) in parliament. They are supposed to set an example.

"We empower our political leaders. It is just a corrupt world. Why should we vote for people who will not do anything for us?"

MORE:

Freedom Day in SA – a reminder of unfinished business

South Africans can still not celebrate freedom from want. They are painfully aware that one cannot eat democracy.
News
2 days ago

'We are still crying': Anger at poor public services 25 years into SA's democracy

Inside the conical brick tower looming over Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, Soweto, Busi Hlatshwayo thoughtfully studies 10 giant bronze slabs ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | The Numbers Don't Lie

A limited podcast series exploring the data behind the elections, pulling out the stories we didn't know were there.
Multimedia
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Youth shun vote 25 years after SA's first free election Politics
  2. FF Plus and BLF both claim victory after high court showdown Politics
  3. Witnesses stall NCOP chair Thandi Modise's farm animal cruelty trial Politics
  4. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Pages
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X