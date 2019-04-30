Politics

Ramaphosa set to address thousands at May Day rally in KwaZulu-Natal

30 April 2019 - 18:07 By ORRIN SINGH
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address thousands of workers at Cosatu's May Day rally in Durban on Wednesday, May 1 2019.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address thousands of workers at Cosatu's May Day rally in Durban on Wednesday, May 1 2019.
Image: Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address thousands of workers during a May Day rally in Durban on Wednesday. 

This as the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) prepares to host a number of May Day rallies across the country. 

Ramaphosa will address workers at Cosatu's main celebration, expected to begin at the Sugar Ray Xulu stadium in Clermont at around 10am. 

The main event comes amid brewing tensions within the eThekwini municipality. 

Thousands of municipal workers downed tools on Tuesday and embarked on protest action in the city's CBD. 

WATCH | Striking workers turn city centre into 'dirtbin Durban'

Thousands of eThekwini municipal workers have gathered at the Durban City Hall in support of the ongoing strike action.
News
8 hours ago

Disgruntled workers demanded answers from mayor Zandile Gumede after allegations surfaced that at least 50 Umkhonto weSizwe military veterans were unfairly promoted.

Employees of the department of water and sanitation initially downed tools last week after they got wind of the allegations.

TimesLIVE previously reported that certain MK veterans were promoted from a grade 4 level salary to a grade 10.

According to reports, the ANC will be represented by Ramaphosa at the May Day event while the South African Communist Party (SACP) will send its general secretary, Blade Nzimande. Cosatu will send Zingiswa Losi, its president, to the main event.

This will be Ramaphosa's second visit to the province within a week. 

He cut short an international visit last week to meet with the families of those who had lost loved ones in devastating floods which swept across the province leaving 70 people dead. 

MORE

Durban strikers blockade highways with municipal refuse trucks

Disgruntled municipal employees on Tuesday blockaded traffic on Durban's N3 and M13 with municipal bin trucks on Tuesday morning.
News
10 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa promises funding to families hit by KZN floods

President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken out about the impact that climate change is having on the country.
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC poll estimates party will get 56% of votes in Gauteng Politics
  2. Ramaphosa set to address thousands at May Day rally in KwaZulu-Natal Politics
  3. President Ramaphosa declares seven days of mourning for SA flood victims Politics
  4. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Pages
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
X