Ace Magashule calls for end to outsourcing at Workers' Day rally

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has called on all governments run by the ruling party to end outsourcing of workers.

Addressing a Workers' Day rally in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday, Magashule said workers should not have to march for such a demand.

He said the ANC was not a federal organisation and as such, if its government was insourcing cleaners in Gauteng, other provinces and municipalities should do the same.

Magashule said the party should ensure that it lives up to the promises it makes to workers in the run-up to elections.

His call came after Gauteng premier David Makhura told the small crowd that his office had insourced 300 employees at his office.