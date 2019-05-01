Politics

Malema: Even I will not be safe when Alexandra residents revolt in Sandton

01 May 2019 - 15:02 By Zingisa Mvumvu

EFF leader Julius Malema has cautioned the "black elite" and white people in Sandton that the day that they will face the revolt of people of Alexandra was near.

Malema said when the day comes that Alex residents have had enough, they will be left no choice but to occupy Sandton and help themselves to whatever the rich own and have.

And when this day arrives, even Malema himself who hangs around Sandton, will not be safe, he said.

Malema was speaking at the EFF Workers' Day rally in Alex, northern Johannesburg.

How do white people in Sandton sleep when they see their neighbours here in Alex living like this
Julius Malema

"How do white people in Sandton sleep when they see their neighbours here in Alex living like this," asked Malema.

"We keep blaming government, yes let us do that but what are Sandton people doing to help their neighbours. They are not doing anything but they are staying behind high walls because they are scared of us.

"They are eating alone and when you are eating alone your subconscious tells you to build high walls before these people come."

Malema said high walls were not going to stop Alex residents from saying "enough is enough, let us go eat with the people of Sandton".

Said Malema: "And that day when the people of Alex take that decision, even I will not be safe because you will find me there in Sandton with them and that is the day I will know you better.

"When I open my mouth on that day, you will say to me and the black elite 'keep quiet, you sold us out when you came to stay with them here, you forgot about us, who are you to call us to order'."

