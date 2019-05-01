Stop spoiling ministers with freebies while workers suffer: Julius Malema
If the EFF was government, ministers would be carrying lunchboxes to work, even if it contains mopane worms.
This was said by EFF leader Julius Malema during the party's Workers' Day rally in Alexandra, in northern Johannesburg, on Wednesday.
Malema said it makes no sense that ministers eat state-sponsored food at cabinet meetings and work events while workers elsewhere carry lunchboxes.
According to the EFF leader, this was waste of money, including the bloated cabinet and ministers' state-sponsored cars and houses.
Malema said the EFF would end this waste and the special treatment of ministers who earn salaries but have their entire livelihoods funded by the state.
"These ministers are working so let them buy their own houses and own cars. Someone says 'but it is only for five years' and I say to that let us have a state-owned bank which will have a special bond for ministers. Let us not spoil these people," said Malema.
"Why are ordinary workers going to work carrying lunchboxes but ministers get state-funded catering where they work.
"This must end, these people must also carry lunchboxes, even if it contains mopane worms it is none of our business.
"Why should there be state-funded for ministers and MPs when they earn food from home to eat there in parliament because they are workers like everyone else."
Malema said the cabinet is currently bloated. He then pointed out departments he believes should close shop completely and be merged with those that have a similar function.
Malema said the department of communications and telecommunications must cease to exist and be incorporated into the presidency.
Moreover, Malema believes the department of science and technology should be put together with that of higher education and training while sport and recreations should be merged with arts and culture.
"So we must close science and technology and send Naledi Pandor straight to an old-age home because there will be one department called higher education," said Malema.
He added that one of the measures that ought to be taken to save money was to move parliament from Cape Town to Pretoria.
"Let us save money by removing it from the pockets of politicians," he said.