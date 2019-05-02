Ace Magashule in final push to win KZN vote for ANC

Before conducting the door-to-door campaign, Magashule paid a courtesy visit to Inkosi Mbusowabathethwa Mthethwa of the KwaMthethwa tribal authority to introduce himself and ANC leaders.

After a brief engagement with the local chief under a tree, Magashule told the media: "We're here for a final push. We're here to further inspire our communities and people to vote ANC.

"But before you can start any work where there is traditional leadership, the first point of entry is to show respect because we grew up recognising traditional leadership because these are some of the founders of the ANC when it was formed in 1912."

He said Mthethwa had told him they have the land but don't have tools and equipment to work it.

"I'll report back to the president and the government. It's just too late, it's six days before the elections. We don't want people to say we're buying votes. We're not buying votes. Our people need all these things now, they don't need them tomorrow.

"We're happy that our traditional authorities are using the land and they want to use the land effectively so that there is food security."

The ANC secretary-general wrapped up his election campaign by addressing a rally at the local sports field.

Zuma is expected to join Magashule on the ANC campaign trail in Durban on Friday.