ANC 'confident' of overwhelming victory in May 8 elections

"The people have taken the ANC to task during door-to-door campaigns. They have made it clear that their vote is not a blank cheque; we have to earn it.

"We admitted that we veered away and we are committed to fixing that, we are committed to fixing that, that has already begun in the new dawn," Mbalula said.

Mbalula said South Africans had punished the ANC in the 2016 local government and the party had learnt from its mistakes.

"The people showed us flames in the last election. They said we are arrogant, we don't listen, we are corrupt, only serving ourselves.

"We had to demonstrate to our people to win their trust that we are committed to undoing the things they did not like. We went to their houses day and night, asking for the votes," Mbalula explained.