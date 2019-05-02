ANC 'confident' of overwhelming victory in May 8 elections
The ANC has no appetite for governing through coalitions, and the party is confident that it will win the May 8 elections overwhelmingly in all provinces, head of elections Fikile Mbalula said.
With only six days left to election day, Mbalula said that through its campaign the ANC has been able to gain back the trust of voters.
"Ours has been a campaign of winning the trust of the people and the Thuma Mina campaign, which is about fixing people's issues, has worked very hard to win the trust of the people," Mbalula said.
However, Mbalula - who characterised the election campaigning as having been "difficult" - said the ANC was confident that it would win the heavily contested Gauteng province and even the Western Cape, which they have not governed for the past 10 years.
"The people have taken the ANC to task during door-to-door campaigns. They have made it clear that their vote is not a blank cheque; we have to earn it.
"We admitted that we veered away and we are committed to fixing that, we are committed to fixing that, that has already begun in the new dawn," Mbalula said.
Mbalula said South Africans had punished the ANC in the 2016 local government and the party had learnt from its mistakes.
"The people showed us flames in the last election. They said we are arrogant, we don't listen, we are corrupt, only serving ourselves.
"We had to demonstrate to our people to win their trust that we are committed to undoing the things they did not like. We went to their houses day and night, asking for the votes," Mbalula explained.
He said the ANC's new dawn and its renewal project, including the Zondo commission, was the party's best weapon to recoup the votes they had lost. He said no political party would run a commission during an election where its senior members had been implicated if it was not committed to uprooting corruption.
"Only the ANC can do that because we are in the process of correcting our mistakes. The president did not hesitate to fire Jiba and Mrwebi and state organs have been refurbished as we speak," he added.
Mbalula also said that, unlike in previous elections, the ANC had taken research polling numbers seriously this time and that the ANC was committed beyond the elections to continue addressing the issues on the radar and move faster in solving those.
"We are not here to argue with researchers, unlike in the last campaign. To us research is a science, election campaigning is an art, and we take what the polls say seriously - we analyse it, it informs our approach but what is important for us is that we win decisively," he added.