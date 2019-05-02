KZN and North West the 'highest-risk areas' for election violence

Police have identified KZN and the North West as the highest risks for violence during next week's general elections.

But the state has vowed it will be on top of things, and is confident that safety and security measures have been put in place to create a safe environment for free and fair elections.

Police minister Bheki Cele told journalists on Thursday that through the security cluster's intelligence-driven operations, hot spots in the country have been identified and will be prioritised.

He said that, as part of a deployment strategy, teams will be maintained at national level to be deployed to any part of the country where the situation requires urgent intervention.

“The highest-risk areas are the North West and KZN provinces,” said Cele.