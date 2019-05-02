Politics

'Land must be given to Alexandra's people': Five quotes from Julius Malema's rally

02 May 2019 - 10:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF supporters came in their numbers to a Workers' Day rally in Alexandra, where Julius Malema addressed them.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

EFF leader Julius Malema was in Alexandra township, north of Johannesburg, on Wednesday to address the community during a Workers' Day rally, at which he asked people to vote for his party on May 8.

Scores of the party’s supporters flocked to the rally, where Malema addressed them on issues including the minimum wage, land expropriation and free education.

Here are five quotes from his address:

What are Sandton's white people doing to help?

"How do white people in Sandton sleep when they see their neighbours here in Alex living like this? We keep blaming government and, yes, let us do that, but what are Sandton people doing to help their neighbours?"

The land must be returned

“We must expropriate the land without compensation and give it to the people of Alexandra to build their own houses.”

Alex is an ANC product

“If you want to know what the ANC has done, go to Alexandra. We want the so-called property owners in Alexandra to allow people to build houses, because every time you go and borrow money because you want to build a house I am told there are people here who call themselves property owners who demolish your houses.”

No freebies for ministers

"These ministers are working, so let them buy their own houses and their own cars. Someone says 'but it's only for five years', and I say to that let us have a state-owned bank which will have a special bond for ministers."

Free education

“Fighters, we want to restore the dignity of black people. We will deliver free education, from the creches to primary school, up to universities. No one will spend money paying for education. Three-year-olds will go to creche. We want creches that will teach our children how to count.”

