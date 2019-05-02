'Land must be given to Alexandra's people': Five quotes from Julius Malema's rally

EFF leader Julius Malema was in Alexandra township, north of Johannesburg, on Wednesday to address the community during a Workers' Day rally, at which he asked people to vote for his party on May 8.

Scores of the party’s supporters flocked to the rally, where Malema addressed them on issues including the minimum wage, land expropriation and free education.

Here are five quotes from his address:

What are Sandton's white people doing to help?

"How do white people in Sandton sleep when they see their neighbours here in Alex living like this? We keep blaming government and, yes, let us do that, but what are Sandton people doing to help their neighbours?"

The land must be returned

“We must expropriate the land without compensation and give it to the people of Alexandra to build their own houses.”