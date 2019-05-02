WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry: Former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen testifies

In April, Booysen alleged that Mmamonnye Ngobeni, who previously served as the province's police commissioner, instructed him to drop an investigation into controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday.

Booysen said it was an "unlawful" instruction.

Panday, at the time, was the prime suspect in Booysen's investigation into fraud and corruption within the police's provincial supply chain management department.