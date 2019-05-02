Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry: Former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen testifies

02 May 2019 - 08:59 By TimesLIVE

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss General Johan Booysen will continue his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.


In April, Booysen alleged that Mmamonnye Ngobeni, who previously served as the province's police commissioner, instructed him to drop an investigation into controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday.

Booysen said it was an "unlawful" instruction.

Panday, at the time, was the prime suspect in Booysen's investigation into fraud and corruption within the police's provincial supply chain management department.

Booysen also told the commission that former president Jacob Zuma reportedly "didn't want to get involved" in allegations that his son, Edward, was entwined with a company that profited from a corrupt relationship with the police in KZN.

